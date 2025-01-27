Woonsocket

4-year-old & woman seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Woonsocket

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police investigate after two pedestrians were hit by a car on Hamlet Avenue in Woonsocket, Rhode Island Monday.
A 4-year-old girl was critically injured and an adult woman seriously hurt when they were hit by a car in Woonsocket, Rhode Island Monday morning, WJAR-TV reports.

Woonsocket police said the pair were walking on Hamlet Avenue, near a middle school, when they were hit around 7 a.m.

The girl was first taken to Landmark Medical then airlifted to Hasbro Children's Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Neither victim has been publicly identified.

Police said the driver hit a snow bank and lost control before hitting the pedestrians. That driver stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

