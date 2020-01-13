40+ Great Ways to Have Fun This Week in and Around Boston

It’s hard to believe we’re almost halfway through January, especially with the record-breaking warm weather we had all weekend! A new week is here, and there’s plenty to do, whether it’s checking out all the vehicles showcased at the New England International Auto Show, catching Wayne Brady at Encore, seeing “Dancing with the Stars” Live at the Wang and more. Check out our picks for your week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 13

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-6:50 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Cityside Free Comedy Monday Featuring Devon Walker

Enjoy free comedy every Monday night at Cityside Bar with some of the best stand-up comics working today, along with frequent, surprise guests. Come join in the fun to see comedians who have performed on Conan, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, HBO and more. Tonight it’s Devon Walker from Comedy Central. There’s no cover charge, it’s 21 plus and it’s first come, first seated, with standing room available if sold out. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. It’s Cityside Bar, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-7 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Night Shift Brewing Fun Run

Looking for an early week run? Head to the Night Shift Brewery tap room every Tuesday for a casual 5K loop with a Night Shift staff member followed by beers on the patio. All experience and speeds welcome and no registration is needed. 6:30 p.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Trivia Tuesdays at Dorchester Brewing Company

On Tuesday nights, head on over to Dorchester Brewing Company for Trivia night by Stump! Test your knowledge and have some fun. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester.

Trivia Tuesdays: Back to the 90’s Night

Trivia returns to The Playwright with a Back to the 90’s theme night tonight. 8-11 p.m., The Playwright, 658 East Broadway, Boston.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Chowda Day at Legal’s

It’s National Soup Month and Legal Seafood is declaring today Chowda Day. Visit any Legal Seafood and get a cup of New England Clam Chowder for $1 (with the purchase of an entree). 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., all Legal Seafood locations.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Smoke Shop Pop-Up at Harpoon

The Smoke Shop BBQ will be at the Harpoon Beer Hall offering a variety of BBQ sandwiches and sides to pair with Harpoon pints at this late afternoon pop-up. 4-8 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-6 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. 5-10 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

ICA Free Thursday Night

Did you know the Institute of Contemporary Art is free for all visitors every Thursday? It sure is. 5-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 7 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.



“Dancing with the Stars” Live

Celebrity guests from the 2019 “Dancing with the Stars” season, along with fan favorite professional dancers, take the stage during two performaces in Boston this week as part of the show’s 2020 live tour. Tickets start at $53. 7:30 p.m., Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Friday, Jan. 17

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. Noon to 10 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Harpoon Beer & Cheese Pairing at City Winery Boston

Explore local brews matched with hearty cheeses at this 21+ pairing class at City Winery Boston. You’ll be able to enjoy five cheese and beer pairings featuring Harpoon, UFO and Clown Shoes brands. Tickets are $35. 6:30-8 p.m., City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Dancing with the Stars” Live

Celebrity guests from the 2019 “Dancing with the Stars” season, along with fan favorite professional dancers, take the stage during two performaces in Boston this week as part of the show’s 2020 live tour. Tickets start at $53. 7:30 p.m., Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 8 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Jan. 18

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 3-5:15 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Jan. 19

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Longfellow Bridge + Esplanade Night Tour

Photography buffs bring your camera and enthusiasm to this opportunity to learn night photography techniques to capture shots of the Longfellow Bridge and cityscape views of Boston and Cambridge from the Esplanade. Reservations required. $65. 4:45-6:45 p.m., Boston.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 7 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Wayne Brady at Encore Boston Harbor

Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady takes the stage tonight at Encore Boston for an 18+ show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Encore Boston Harbor, Everett.