43-Year-Old Driver Killed During Crash in Manchester, NH, Police Say

Anyone with information on the crash is being urged to contact police

By Matt Fortin

A 43-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday during a crash in the city, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department responded at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road for a report of a crash, according to a news release. When officers got to the scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Rogue had been involved, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Malcolm MacNeil, was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with minor injuies.

The road was closed for a period of time, but since reopened.

An investigation remained underway into the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 603-792-5449.

