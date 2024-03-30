43-year-old killed in fiery Wayland crash: ‘Truly tragic incident'

A 43-year-old man died overnight in a fiery crash involving a tree in Wayland, Massachusetts.

Wayland police and fire departments responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of 41 Shaw Drive around 1:36 a.m. Saturday and found a Kia EV6 had crashed into a tree and burst into flames, with the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish the fire and remove the man from the vehicle. It took two hose lines and approximately 40 minutes, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

“This was a truly tragic incident that resulted in the loss of one of our dear community members,” Fire Chief Neil McPherson said in a statement. “On behalf of the Wayland Police and Fire Departments, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.”

It took several hours to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fatal crash. It remains under investigation.