45-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Warwick crash

A Rhode Island man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in Warwick on Saturday evening.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the 45-year-old man was attempting to cross the street shortly before 6 p.m. when he he was hit by a Toyota Prius near 90 Nausauket Road. He was not in a crosswalk.

According to WJAR, police said the victim's head impacted the windshield of the Prius, resulting in major trauma. The victim's name has not been released and there was no update on his condition Sunday.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Charles Earle, of Warwick, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, WJAR reports.

There were no charges pending Saturday night, WJAR reports. An investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to the investigation is asked to call police at 401-468-3200.