48th Annual First Night Boston Kicks Off

This year marks the 48th annual First Night Boston, a nearly half-century long celebration in the city for families to start off the new year.

This year also marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that indoor events will be returning, as the city prepares for hundreds of thousands of people to attend the celebration.

Don't want to drive into the city? The city announced free fare on the MBTA starting at 8:00 a.m., with extended trains until 2:00 a.m.

So what are the big attractions to look out for tonight? Here's what you need to know:

Opening Ceremony and First Night Parade

From 5:50 p.m. to 7 p.m., expect giant puppets, marching bands and more at Copley Square.

The ceremony will kick off with Mayor Michelle Wu speaking at 5:50 p.m. The parade will start on Boylston Street, then turn onto Charles Street and finish at the Boston Common, just in time for the city's fireworks display.

City of Boston's Family Fireworks

In partnership with the city of Boston and the Mugar Foundation, a fireworks display over the Boston Common will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Pipes and Pops Concert

From 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., stop by the Old South Church on Boylston Street to see Minister of Music Mitchell Crawford conduct the best of Boston's brass and percussion musicians through a series of popular songs, most notably the New Year's classic, "Auld Lang Syne". The concert is free and open to the public.

First Night Copley Countdown and Midnight Pyrotechnics Display

Starting at 11:30 p.m., head down to Copley Square to begin counting down to the new year. What should you expect? Live music, a laser show, and a pyrotechnics display once it officially hits midnight. Music will continue until 12:30 a.m. January 1, 2023!

For more information regarding tonight's festivities, visit First Night Boston 2023's website here.