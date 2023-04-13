‘Significant Brush Fire' Shuts Most of I-495 in Middleboro, Police Say

A brush fire shut down all of Interstate 495 north and all but the breakdown lane of the southbound lanes in Middleboro, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon, state police said.

They called the fire "significant" and said drivers should avoid the highway, since traffic was "heavily impacted."

Temperatures in Massachusetts topped 80 degrees in many places, and strong winds have helped dry out the air, raising the risk of brush fires.

MSP on scene of a significant brush fire in the median of Route 495 in Middleborough.



Only 495 Southbound breakdown lane is open for traffic. All lanes shut down 495 Northbound. Updates to follow.



Traffic is heavily impacted. Avoid Route 495 in Middleborough. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.