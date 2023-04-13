Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Middleborough

‘Significant Brush Fire' Shuts Most of I-495 in Middleboro, Police Say

Temperatures in Massachusetts topped 80 degrees in many places, and strong winds have helped dry out the air, raising the risk of brush fires

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A brush fire shut down all of Interstate 495 north and all but the breakdown lane of the southbound lanes in Middleboro, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon, state police said.

They called the fire "significant" and said drivers should avoid the highway, since traffic was "heavily impacted."

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Middleboroughbrush fire
