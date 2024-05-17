I-495

Rollover crash on I-495 in Milford causes serious injuries

Massachusetts State Police said the crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles

By Asher Klein

Emergency responders at the scene of a crash on I-495 in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 17, 2024.
A car crash caused serious injuries on Interstate 495 in Milford, Massachusetts, Friday, officials said.

The crash involved a vehicle rolling over, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which described the injuries as serious. One southbound lane of the highway was closed amid the investigation.

State police said the crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. They didn't immediately provide more information.

Emergency responders were seen in the median of the highway by what appeared to be the wrapped-up cargo of a flatbed truck.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

