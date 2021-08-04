Local

tractor trailer crash

I-495 Tractor Trailer Crash Causes Massive Delays

A serious crash involving two tractor trailers on the northbound side of Route I-495 is causing massive delays.

The crash occurred about a mile before the exit for Route 111. One tractor trailer is on the left side and the other on the right side of the road as crews try to clear the crash.

Only the center lane is going to get by. There are injuries involved.

Traffic was backed up by about four or five miles, all the way back to Route 62, shortly around 7 a.m.

One of the tractor trailers was hanging over the overpass. Stow Road, the roadway right underneath 495, is shut down because of a tire hanging over the side.

