4th annual Men of Color Conference in Boston. Watch live from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday

The 4th annual Men of Color Conference, hosted by The Dinner Group, is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Omni Boston at the Seaport.

NBC10Boston.com will carry the entire conference live from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can watch the livestream in the video player above.

This year's conference will focus on examining men of color's place within thriving industries that define our region and the safety and well-being of communities of color. Organizers said attendees can anticipate a transformative experience, providing them with invaluable opportunties to expand their networks and cultivate relationships that are bound to drive their personal and professional development to new heights.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The Men of Color conference is not just an event; it's a catalyst for change, growth, and boundless possibilities," organizers said in a press release annoucing the conference.

You can watch a promotional video from last year's event here.