4th suspect arrested in Manchester graduation party shooting

Manchester Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that injured four people at a graduation party in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of May 13 near the intersection of Ahern Street and O'Malley Street. The victims included two women and two men, each in their 20s. All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The multiple injuries in a crowded place prompted police to call for community help at the time, saying this kind of violence "cannot happen" in their city.

The Manchester Police Department said on June 3 that investigators arrested 19-year-old Kekoa Bissonnette of Southbridge, Massachusetts. Bissonnette is charged with four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is the fourth arrest in the case. On June 1, police said 22-year-old Trenton Liggins of Manchester had also been arrested on four charges of felony criminal liability to reckless conduct for being an accomplice, according to police.

Prior to that, on May 15 police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Emmanuel Sayle and 20-year-old Griffin O'Neil, both of Manchester.

“I want to commend our detectives for their dedication and hard work,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said. “In three weeks they identified and arrested four young men believed to be a serious danger to our citizens. This is evidence of the Manchester Police Department’s strong commitment to reducing gun violence and keeping our city safe. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”