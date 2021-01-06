5 Booze-Free Beverages to Try During Dry January

Dry January challenges people to go without alcohol for the first 31 days of the year. For some, it's a reset after over-indulgence during the holidays. For others, it's a test to see if they can truly go without alcohol, almost like a "sample sobriety."

Last year, a YouGov Poll reported that 1 in 5 Americans participated in Dry January. Another 21% thought it was a "good idea" but "didn't plan to participate."

So, if you've committed to go booze-free for a month, you can still have fun with these non-alcoholic drinks.

Maria's Virgin Bloody Mary

First up, Mom2Mom host Maria Sansone shares her favorite mocktail: the Virgin Bloody Mary. "For me, the Bloody Mary is simply a vehicle to access all the fun treasures that accompany it," Maria shares. She adds, "Keep it simple or load it up with lots of goodies."

Ingredients:

Ice

Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

1 piece celery

Dash black pepper

Lemon wedge

Extras:

Green olives

Tomato

Pepperoncini

Cube pepper jack cheese

Strip of crispy bacon

Shrimp

Lime wedge

Dash of favorite hot sauce

Cape Cod Mocktail

In True New England fashion, we had to add a vodka-free Cape Cod to the list, and this happens to be "This Naked Mind" Founder Annie Grace's go-to mocktail.

Ingredients:

Sparkling water/club soda

Cranberry juice

Splash fresh lime juice

Garnish with fresh lime wedge or cranberries (if you want to get fancy)

Wine and beer lovers, don't worry! We have something for you, too. Emily Lynn Paulson, Founder of "Sober Mom Squad", is not a huge mocktail fan but does have some non-alcoholic drinks she enjoys.

Dry Soda

One of her favorites: Dry Soda. The Dry Botanical Bubbly brand offers 12 different flavors. They are supporting Dry January on their social media platforms with new ritual ideas, mocktails recipes and more!

New Take on Tea

Another popular non-alcoholic drink is Hoplark Hoptea. It is exactly as it sounds: tea brewed like beer. After a month off from drinking one of the founders discovered he missed the ritual of drinking and not the buzz. So, they now brew teas with hops but without added sugars and fermentation. They just released a limited edition brew, "The Roaring Twenty One", for the new year.

Booze-Free Bubbles

Emily's final favorite is perfect when toasting to a new year and new beginnings. Gruvi Non Alcoholic Prosecco, called Dry Secco, will fill your champagne flute -- all the bubbles, none of the alcohol.

Cheers!