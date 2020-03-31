Local
5 Dead at Revere Senior Living Facility

By Nathalie Sczublewski and Katelyn Flint

Mark Garfinkel

Five residents at a senior living facility in Revere, Massachusetts have died, four of those deaths were from coronavirus. Eight other residents are hospitalized. 

Residents of the Jack Satter House are now being ordered quarantined in their residences, one of several new safety measures ordered at the senior living facility, according to the mayor's office.

Residents are no longer allowed to see most visitors and meals are being delivered to their doors. Those visitors who are allowed inside the facility must have their temperatures taken and go through a screening process. 

Staffers are now calling each resident to check on their physical and emotional well-being. 

“It’s a complication for our community, a lot of people have lung diseases, COPD, from causes of smoking, I myself can’t go out during the day,” said Julie Laliberte. 

Hebew SeniorLife runs the complex and has posted about the situation on its website.

They say “Our hearts are with the seniors, families, and employees who are being affected by COVID-19”

