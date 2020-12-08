5 Hospitalized, Including 3 Kids, in Plymouth CO Incident

Five people were hospitalized, including 3 children, following a carbon monoxide incident in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Plymouth fire said they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. for an odor in a home on Kings Pond Plain Road. An occupant of the home had gone down to the basement to find light smoke coming out of the furnace.

Firefighters evacuated the home after finding high carbon monoxide levels in the basement and on the first floor.

A great-grandmother, mother and her 10-year-old, 2-year-old and 2-month-old children were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. One other person who was at the home declined transport.

Fire officials said all of the hospitalizations were precautionary and everyone is expected to be OK.

Fire Chief Edward Bradley said firefighters found one carbon monoxide detector in the home but it was about five years old. He said carbon monoxide detectors usually last between five to seven years, depending on the brand.