5 nurses in 1 unit at Newton-Wellesley Hospital diagnosed with brain tumors

An investigation is underway at a Massachusetts hospital after multiple nurses on the same floor were diagnosed with brain tumors.

Mass General Brigham's Newton-Wellesley Hospital says five staff members were found to have brain tumors — all of whom work in the fifth-floor maternity unit. All of the tumors were benign, officials said.

The hospital says 11 staff members have been interviewed since April 1. In addition to the five diagnosed with brain tumors, six others were found to have other health concerns.

"After we became aware of reported brain tumors in individuals who currently or previously had worked in the same area of the hospital, we conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, Newton-Wellesley Safety Officer, radiation and pharmaceutical safety offices, and external environmental consultants," officials with Newton-Wellesley Hospital said in a statement.

"Every staff member who came forward was given the opportunity to be interviewed by the Occupational Health and Safety team to evaluate each diagnosis in the context of their individual medical history and risk factors. To evaluate for any possible environmental exposures in that area of the hospital, comprehensive environmental assessments following CDC guidelines began in December," the hospital wrote. "The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor."

But the Massachusetts Nurses Association tells NBC10 Boston the hospital's environmental testing was not comprehensive.

The union says it has received more than 300 responses from people who work at Newton-Wellesley and is now working to contact those who want a direct follow-up and obtain medical records.

The MNA also says the hospital cannot make this issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion.

The hospital reiterates that their top priority is the wellbeing of their staff and patients and will be having another town hall within the next week.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which said it was not aware of the situation and had no comment.