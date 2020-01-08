Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
companies banned

5 Online Retailers Banned From Selling Flavored Vapes in Mass.

AG Maura Healey alleges the companies violated state laws and regulations by selling flavored tobacco products to consumers and failing to protect against delivery of the products to minors

AMA-Vaping Ban
AP

A Massachusetts judge has granted a motion from the state attorney general's office to bar five online e-cigarette retailers from selling their products to state residents while a lawsuit against the companies is pending.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Linda Giles granted the motion for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday.

vaping Dec 12, 2019

Vaping Illness Death Count Surpasses 50 in US

vaping Dec 20, 2019

‘Vast Majority’ of Vaping Illnesses Blamed on Vitamin E

Attorney General Maura Healey last month sued eight online retailers of e-cigarettes she alleges violated the state's new ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products. All are based out of the state.

Healey alleges the companies violated state laws and regulations by selling flavored tobacco products to Massachusetts consumers and failing to protect against the delivery of these products to minors.

Healey's office is still in the process of serving the other three companies.

Massachusetts in November became the first state in the country to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, e-cigarettes and e-liquids.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

companies bannedflavored tobacco productsonline e-cigarette retailers
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us