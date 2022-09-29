5 People Rescued After Small Boat Capsizes Off Coast of Lynn

Five people had to be rescued from the water after their small boat capsized off the coast of Lynn, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

The boaters were rescued after the Lynn Fire Department, Lynn Harbormaster as well as a private boat all stepped in to help, according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. One person was taken to the hospital, and everyone is excepted to be okay.

Happening Now in Lynn: 5 people have been rescued after their boat overturned in Lynn Harbor. They were rescued by Lynn’s Harbormaster & another boat. ⁦@LynnFireDept⁩ Chief Steve Archer says all 5 should be ok, but one was transported to hospital. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/qXN5V8PHfC — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 29, 2022

"They had life vests on, but they were calling for help," Chief Archer said. "Obviously, the water is very, very cold and hypothermia is a concern."

Additional information was not yet available.