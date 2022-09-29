Local

Lynn

5 People Rescued After Small Boat Capsizes Off Coast of Lynn

The Lynn Fire Department, with the help of the harbormaster and a private boat, stepped in to help get the group of people ashore after a boat capsized

By Matt Fortin

Water rescue in Lynn, Massachusetts
Five people had to be rescued from the water after their small boat capsized off the coast of Lynn, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

The boaters were rescued after the Lynn Fire Department, Lynn Harbormaster as well as a private boat all stepped in to help, according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. One person was taken to the hospital, and everyone is excepted to be okay.

"They had life vests on, but they were calling for help," Chief Archer said. "Obviously, the water is very, very cold and hypothermia is a concern."

Additional information was not yet available.

