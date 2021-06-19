5 Rescued From Water After Boat Overturns in Buzzards Bay

A boat overturned Saturday in Buzzards Bay, leaving five people to be rescued from the water.

Fire officials in Marion, Massachusetts, said a boat responded to Cleveland East Ledge off the coast of Falmouth.

All five people who went into the water were rescued safely, according to officials. They were brought to Mattapoisett Harbor to be evaluated by EMS.

The Marion Fire Department urges everyone to wear a life jackets at all times when on the water.