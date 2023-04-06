5 Taken to Hospital After Crash in Dorchester

A crash late Wednesday night involved multiple vehicles and left several people hurt, according to emergency crews.

Boston EMS responded to the multi-vehicle crash at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Park Street.

Five people were taken to local hospitals.

Video captured of the scene showed several vehicles damaged, and policing taping off the area as they investigated.

Additional information has not been released.