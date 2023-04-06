Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dorchester

5 Taken to Hospital After Crash in Dorchester

By Matt Fortin

The scene of a car crash in Dorchester is blocked by police tape
NBC10 Boston

A crash late Wednesday night involved multiple vehicles and left several people hurt, according to emergency crews.

Boston EMS responded to the multi-vehicle crash at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Park Street.

Five people were taken to local hospitals.

Video captured of the scene showed several vehicles damaged, and policing taping off the area as they investigated.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information has not been released.

More Dorchester News

Boston Apr 4

21 Displaced After Flames Tear Through Dorchester Home

Boston Mar 28

Boston Police Recover Loaded 9mm Handgun From Dorchester Playground

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us