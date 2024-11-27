5-vehicle crash with entrapment reported on I-495 in Westborough

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported 5-vehicle crash with entrapment on Interstate 495 in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Westborough Fire Department said in a social media post shortly after 1:30 p.m. that they have multiple units on scene of the crash on I-495 north between the Route 9 ramps.

Multiple injuries have been reported, and they said I-495 north is down to one lane.

Delays should be expected, the fire department said.