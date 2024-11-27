Massachusetts

5-vehicle crash with entrapment reported on I-495 in Westborough

Multiple injuries have been reported

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported 5-vehicle crash with entrapment on Interstate 495 in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Westborough Fire Department said in a social media post shortly after 1:30 p.m. that they have multiple units on scene of the crash on I-495 north between the Route 9 ramps.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Multiple injuries have been reported, and they said I-495 north is down to one lane.

Delays should be expected, the fire department said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Driver seriously hurt in crash off I-95 in Mass. after police chase from NH

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

2 charged in shooting that injured bystander in North Attleborough hotel lobby

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us