5-vehicle crash with entrapment reported on I-495 in Westborough

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported 5-vehicle crash with entrapment on Interstate 495 in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Westborough Fire Department said in a social media post shortly after 1:30 p.m. that they have multiple units on scene of the crash on I-495 north between the Route 9 ramps.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Multiple injuries have been reported, and they said I-495 north is down to one lane.
Delays should be expected, the fire department said.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.