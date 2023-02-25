Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Foxboro

5-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car in Foxboro

The 5-year-old boy, who was visiting family in Foxboro, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries when a car struck him as he tried to cross Central Street, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A young boy who was outside playing with his family on Saturday is now fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Foxboro police said they were called to Central Street around 11 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian and found a 5-year-old boy suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. There was no immediate update on his condition.

According to police, the boy is not from Foxboro but was visiting family at a nearby home. The child was hanging out with his older cousins when they crossed the street to play with some other kids in the neighborhood. The 5-year-old, who was trailing behind them, attempted to cross the street to follow his cousins, at which point he was hit by the passing car.

Police say the area where the crash occurred is a straight section of two lane roadway and there are no crosswalks around.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver remained on scene and has fully cooperated with investigators, police said. His name was not released but police identified him as a Foxboro man and said he was not injured.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that speed was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Foxboro Police Department said its thoughts are with the family of the young victim, as they wish him a full recovery.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

red sox 2 hours ago

WATCH: Red Sox-Braves Spring Game Ends on Pitch Clock Violation

Walpole police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office assisted Foxboro police on scene.

No other information was immediately available Saturday. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

FoxboroMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us