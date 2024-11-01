Haddam

5-year-old child pulled from Connecticut River in Haddam has died

NBC Connecticut

A 5-year-old boy that was pulled from the Connecticut River in Haddam on Saturday has died, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children's in Hartford with critical injuries over the weekend. He died several days later.

Emergency crews responded to the report of an accident involving a kayak on the river around 3:15 p.m. near Depot Hill Road, according to officials.

The 5-year-old and a man ended up in the water, DEEP said.

The child was first taken to Middlesex Hospital before being transferred to Connecticut Children's. He died on Wednesday.

DEEP said the boy has been identified as Jaxon Podbielski of Higganum.

Authorities said the official cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

