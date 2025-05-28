5-year-old girl killed in Franklin crash remembered at memorial

Loved ones are remembering a young girl who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Franklin, Massachusetts, as two family members remain hospitalized.

Dozens of people were at a memorial for 5-year-old Krisha Patel Wednesday. Her family's car was hit by an alleged drunk driver Saturday evening at the intersection of Grove and Beaver streets.

Krisha was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, but did not survive her injuries.

The crash left her mother and brother in critical condition. Speaking at the vigil, family members told NBC10 Boston that they don't think Krisha's mother will make it. The boy is expected to pull through.

The family was on their way to Krisha's brother's birthday party at the time of the crash.

The driver, 21-year-old James N. Blanchard, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Wrentham District Court to charges of motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence and negligent operation.

Franklin police arrived on scene to find Blanchard's truck in the middle of the roadway, and the Patel family's sedan off to the side, prosecutors said. Krisha and her mother, who was unconscious, were found outside of the car and given CPR.

Her mother was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center for serious injuries, as was the brother, who was a passenger in the front seat and was initially trapped inside the car.

Krisha's father, Atul Patel, who was driving, was hurt but was released from the hospital after treatment.

Prosecutors said in court that the Patel family was on their way to Blackstone for the son's birthday. The father told investigators that he saw the oncoming pickup truck in his lane, so he tried to swerve to avoid it, turning left into the opposite lane of travel, but the vehicles still collided.

Detectives are expecting to obtain surveillance video from at least two businesses in the area of the crash.

Blanchard's bail was set at $250,000 cash, with conditions that he not drive or drink alcohol.

The judge pointed out prosecutors would likely upgrade the charges to superior court, and that he would revisit bail if the case stays in district court.