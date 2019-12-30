50 Great Ways to Celebrate the New Year in and Around Boston

Another year is almost behind us as we gear up to ring in 2020 this week. Whether you plan to celebrate at any of the First Night Boston 2020 activities, or maybe you’ll ring in Noon Year’s Eve with day time events for the kiddos, there is plenty to celebrate and plenty of ways to do so. Check out our picks:

Monday, Dec. 30

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more.9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is backthrough Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine

The Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating more than 10 acres. Daily, 5-9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Cityside Free Comedy Monday Featuring the 2019 Best of the Year Showcase and NYE Eve Bash

Enjoy free comedy every Monday night at Cityside Bar with some of the best stand-up comics working today, along with frequent, surprise guests. Tonight enjoy the best of the year showcase and a New Year’s Eve Eve bash. Come join in the fun to see comedians who have performed on Conan, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, HBO and more. There’s no cover charge, it’s 21 plus and it’s first come, first seated, with standing room available if sold out. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. It’s Cityside Bar, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

First Night Boston

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Boston all day long during First Night – a huge celebration complete with ice sculptures, musical acts, fireworks displays and much more. Events begin at 11:45 a.m. and culminate with a “Copley Countdown” at midnight. Find out all you need to know about First Night Boston here >>>

Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Legoland

Ring in 2020 with the kiddos at Legoland Discovery Center’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration which also includes special build activities and a celebratory balloon drop. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Legoland Discovery Center, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville.

Happy NOON Year at the Boston Children’s Museum

Celebrate New Year’s Eve early in the day at the Boston Children’s Museum. Enjoy crazy hat making before gathering for a noon countdown and watching the ball drop. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Frog Pond Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston & Boston Common Fireworks

Join the Skating Club of Boston and the city of Boston for the annual Frog Pond Skating Spectacular a free show featuring an exciting local cast of Boston favorites, and special guest star, Mirai Nagasu, a seven-time U.S. national medalist and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist. The Mugar Family Fireworks will take place on Boston Common immediately following the show at 7 p.m.

Harpoon Roaring 2020's New Year's Eve Speakeasy Party

Ring in the New Year with Harpoon with its Roaring 2020’s New Year’s Eve speakeasy party where you’ll be transported back to the 1920’s. Wear your best 1920’s attire and enjoy some smooth jazz and all your favorite hits. Tickets are $80 and include: two beer tokens and an Arctic Summer flute, one pretzel token, an appetizer-style buffet, an hour of open catwalks, music from DJ Brian Smith, ball drop viewing on the big screen and a take-home gift from Harpoon. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year! Please call ahead to be sure any events listed are happening today due to the holiday. .

Thursday, Jan. 2

ICA Free Thursday Night

Did you know the Institute of Contemporary Art is free for all visitors every Thursday? It sure is. 5- 9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Friday, Jan. 3

Museum of Fine Arts First Fridays

Join the folks at the Museum of Fine Arts tonight and kick off the weekend with fine art, music, signature cocktails, tapas and more. Tickets are $25, seniors and students are $23 and free for members. 6-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

Saturday, Jan. 4

The Great Gatsby Ball 2020

Celebrate the 2020s in 1920s style at the Great Gatsby Ball tonight at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. Tickets are $75. 6-11 p.m., Fairmont Copley Plaza, 138 Saint James Ave., Boston.

Sunday, Jan. 5

The Pirates of Penzance Sing-Through

Join the New England Gilbert and Sullivan Society for an informal sing-through of “The Pirates of Penzance” or “The Slave of Duty.” All roles will be assigned at the event. 3-5 p.m., University Lutheran Church, 66 Winthrop St., Cambridge.

