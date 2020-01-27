50 Great Ways to Have Fun This Week in and Around Boston

The last week of January is here, and if you are looking for some fun, there’s plenty happening in and around the city. From the grand opening of Sam Adams Brewery’s downtown taproom, to “Mean Girls” at the Opera House, the Puppy Bowl, Chinatown’s Chinese New Year parade and everything in between, check out our picks for the week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 27

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-7 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Butternut Squash Ravioli Cooking Class

Learn to cook like a pro making butternut squash ravioli from scratch with the pros from Tuscan Kitchen Seaport. Tickets are $55. 6-7 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen Seaport

64 Seaport Blvd., Boston.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Night Shift Brewing Fun Run

Looking for an early week run? Head to the Night Shift Brewery tap room every Tuesday for a casual 5K loop with a Night Shift staff member followed by beers on the patio. All experience and speeds welcome and no registration is needed. 6:30 p.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 7:30 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Trivia Tuesdays at Dorchester Brewing Company

On Tuesday nights, head on over to Dorchester Brewing Company for Trivia night by Stump! Test your knowledge and have some fun. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Trivia Night in the Tap Room

Head over to Harpoon Brewery for Trivia Night tonight. This event is free and open to the public. 7-9 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 7 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Free Comedy at Bill’s Bar

Enjoy free 21+ comedy night at Bill’s Bar where lineups regularly feature headlining comedians from “Comedy Central,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. Just be sure to reserve your spot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., Bill’s Bar, 5 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Star Wars Trivia At The Lansdowne Pub

Enjoy Star Wars trivia tonight at the Lansdowne Pub. Reserve your spot to try your hand at trivia. 8-10 p.m., The Lansdowne Pub, 9 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Grand Opening: Sam Adams Downtown Taproom

Stop by the new Sam Adams Downtown Taproom in Faneuil Hall tonight to celebrate its grand opening. You’ll have a chance to grab some swag, enjoy some beer on tap and have a snack. 5-9 p.m., Sam Adams Downtown Taproom, 60 State St., Boston.

ICA Free Thursday Night

Did you know the Institute of Contemporary Art is free for all visitors every Thursday? It sure is. 5-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 7:30 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Friday, Jan. 31

Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day

Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day at Harpoon Brewery with a hot chocolate made with Harpoon’s Dunkin’ Coffee Porte. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Grand Opening: Sam Adams Downtown Taproom

Stop by the new Sam Adams Downtown Taproom in Faneuil Hall tonight to celebrate its grand opening. You’ll have a chance to grab some swag, enjoy some beer on tap and have a snack. Noon to 9 p.m., Sam Adams Downtown Taproom, 60 State St., Boston.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 7:30 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 8 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Lunar New Year at the MFA

Ring in the Lunar New Year the Museum of Fine Arts with free admission, activities, demonstrations and activities all day long. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

Yoga in the Beer Garden

Enjoy some yoga in the tap room at Remnant Brewery this morning. Enjoy a craft beer, and then grab a snack from some of the local vendors. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Remnant Brewing Company, 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville.

Puppybowl

It’s Super Bowl Weekend so it must be Puppybowl time! Watch as dogs from New Life For Paws duke it out as Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Plus you can bring your dog to join the game, enjoy giveaways and more. Noon to 3 p.m., Polkadog Bakery - Seaport, 119 Seaport Boulevard, Boston.

Grand Opening: Sam Adams Downtown Taproom

Stop by the new Sam Adams Downtown Taproom in Faneuil Hall tonight to celebrate its grand opening. You’ll have a chance to grab some swag, enjoy some beer on tap and have a snack. Noon to 9 p.m., Sam Adams Downtown Taproom, 60 State St., Boston.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. Performances today at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Star Wars Beer Festival

The Royale in Boston transforms tonight into an intergalactic playground for a beer festival featuring more than 20 craft beers, along with characters, photo ops, food, live music and more. Tickets are $42. 6-9 p.m., Royale Boston, 279 Tremont St., Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Boston Buttercream Palette Knife Sculpting Workshop

Learn buttercream palette knife sculpting with Miri from 10 Bloom Cakes at this workshop for seasoned bakers and those who just want to learn. Free snacks and a catered lunch will be served. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., west elm, 160 Brookline Ave., Boston.

Taproom Yoga

Enjoy yoga in the Taproom with a Core Power instructor and beer, along with a food vendor once the Taproom opens. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Chinese New Year Parade

Celebrate the Year of the Rat with Chinatown’s annual Chinese New Year Parade today. 11 a.m., Chinatown, Boston.

Grand Opening: Sam Adams Downtown Taproom

Stop by the new Sam Adams Downtown Taproom in Faneuil Hall tonight to celebrate its grand opening. You’ll have a chance to grab some swag, enjoy some beer on tap and have a snack. Noon to 9 p.m., Sam Adams Downtown Taproom, 60 State St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 1 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 2 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.