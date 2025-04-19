50-year-old man killed in Lowell shooting

Authorities say a 50-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said police responded to a 911 call around 11:10 a.m. saying that a man had been shot at his residence on Cumberland Road. Arriving officers found Tige Dyer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The district attorney's office said preliminary investigation suggests that this was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been announced.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-937-3200.