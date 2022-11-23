Local

New Hampshire

50-Year-Old Man Stabbed During Fight in New Hampshire

By Irvin Rodriguez

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Authorities say they found a 50-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in a fight with multiple people.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirestabbing
