Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
pandemic relief

$500 Bonus Payments On Way To 500,000 Low-Income Workers in Mass.

The bonus-pay program was included in the $4 billion spending bill passed by the Legislature last year allocating state surplus and American Rescue Plan Act funds

By Matt Murphy

cash_generic_money
File

Roughly half a million people in Massachusetts will receive a check for $500 over the next week as the Baker administration intends to drop the first round of bonus payments in the mail for low-income taxpayers.

The bonus-pay program was included in the $4 billion spending bill passed by the Legislature last year allocating state surplus and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The payments were first announced last month.

Massachusetts announced a plan to provide $500 for 500,000 low-income workers.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The legislation included a $460 million premium pay program intended to benefit low-income residents who worked throughout the pandemic. The Baker administration designed the program to benefit anyone who earned at least $12,750 in 2020, which is the equivalent of 20 hours a week for 50 weeks at minimum wage, and whose income was less than 300% of the federal poverty level.

Anyone who received unemployment benefits in 2020 is ineligible for the program, as are state executive branch employees who are eligible for a bonus from a different pot of money.

The first round of checks will exhaust about $250 million from the bonus-pay pool, with a second round of checks being planned for after tax-filing season based on 2021 returns.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man Charged in 1971 Murder Appears in Court

BOSTON 1 hour ago

Sailing Nonprofit Must Move, Boston Says, Citing Corrosion of Pier's Steel

bullying 2 hours ago

Bullying Attack Caught on Camera in Fall River

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

pandemic reliefCharlie Bakercovid reliefgovernment aidlow-income workers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us