$5,000 Reward Offered After Young Coyote Ensnared by Illegal Trap

An animal rights group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a 5-month-old coyote became ensnared in an illegal trap in Swampscott, Massachusetts and had to be euthanized.

The coyote was found emaciated with a broken jaw days after getting caught in a Duke #160 Trap, which are illegal in Massachusetts, near a local golf course. Officials say wild coyotes frequent the area.

Animal advocates estimate the trap was on his snout for about a week, which prevented him from eating. The damage was irreparable and he had to be euthanized.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, a legal advocacy organization for animals, is offering the reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

“Much like the companion animals we consider family, wildlife animals are capable of feeling pain and deserve to be protected under the law,” ALDF Executive Director Stephen Wells said. “We commend the Swampscott Police Department for taking this case seriously and urge anyone with information about this crime to come forward.”

In Massachusetts, it is a felony offense to knowingly and willingly inflict cruelty upon an animal. Under a recent amendment to state law, the maximum penalty is seven years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Swampscott Police Department and Animal Control at 781-595-1111.