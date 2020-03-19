52 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Maine

There are now 52 people with the new coronavirus in Maine, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control.

While the majority of the state's cases are in Cumberland County, health officials said there is now one case in Hancock County.

There are also two additional cases at OceanView at Falmouth, an assisted living center in Cumberland County, health officials told News Center Maine. There were already two cases there.

One person has fully recovered from the virus, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Four others are still hospitalized.

During a Thursday briefing, Shah reminded the public that young people are not immune to COVID-19 and asked that the younger generation be "part of the cure."