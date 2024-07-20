53 adults and 1 minor arrested in illegal car show gathering in Worcester

53 adults and one minor were arrested at an illegal car show in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday.

Authorities say they received calls complaining about car shows and erratic drivers at one of these events.

At 9:07 p.m. police say they responded to a call of a large group of cars driving recklessly and speeding in the parking lot of the old Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lincoln Street.

When police arrived at 9:51 p.m. a number of cars sped off but officers recorded the license plates on some cars.

According to authorities, a group had posted gathering spots online with 330 Southwest Cutoff as one of the venues.

Once police arrived on scene at 11:43 p.m. and recognized some of the vehicles from earlier in the evening.

53 adults and 1 minor were arrested and charged with trespassing. Family and friends of the people arrested were allowed to drive the cars away from the scene, according to police.

Authorities say since the spring of 2024, impromptu “car shows” have been held at a number of locations in the City of Worcester.

“These types of dangerous gatherings put innocent members of our community at risk and will not be tolerated in the City of Worcester,” said interim Police Chief Paul Saucier.