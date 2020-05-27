Local

MSPCA-Angell

53-Year-Old Tortoise Finds Forever Home After Owner Dies of Coronavirus

"Ms. Jennifer," a 53-year-old tortoise, has found a forever home in Boston after her owner died of the coronavirus

By Staff Reports

MSPCA

A tortoise rendered homeless after her owner died of the coronavirus has been adopted by a "bona fide turtle expert," according to the MSPCA.

The organization announced last week they were looking for a forever home for the 53-year-old tortoise named "Ms. Jennifer."

The MSPCA received over 3,000 phone calls and emails from would-be adopters, making Ms. Jennifer one of the most popular animals the shelter has ever housed, according to a spokesman.

Ms. Jennifer had been under the care of MSPCA staffers since May 9, after her owner was admitted to the hospital. She now moves to her new home in Boston, but the owner prefers to remain anonymous.

"The MSPCA is profoundly grateful to them for opening their home to this extraordinary animal in need," a spokesman said.

Last week, Ms. Jennifer turned 53, and to celebrate, the MSPCA staffers threw her a birthday party complete with playtime outside on the grass, a lot of attention from the staff and volunteers and a fruit salad.

Ms. Jennifer is not the only animal left behind due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center. 

Those interested in adopting can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

