55K New COVID Vaccine Appointments Go Live Thursday in Mass.

Approximately 55,000 new appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine at mass vaccination sites next week open for booking Thursday.

Residents can use the online map or ZIP code search tool to find a vaccination location near them. Mass vaccination sites are marked with large red stars on the map.

There are currently five mass vaccination sites around the state; two in Boston at Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, and three others at Gillette stadium, the Double Tree in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has promised at least seven mass vaccination sites will be established in the Commonwealth. There are 125 operating vaccination sites in Massachusetts right now, with another 40 expected to be online by the the middle of the month.

Massachusetts started vaccinating residents 75 years and older Monday as it entered the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan. That age group joins first responders, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, who were eligible in Phase 1.

Appointments opened up for those over 75 last week, but the efforts were hampered by numerous accounts of older residents who could not navigate the state's website or waited hours only to find that all slots were already full.

Baker acknowledged deficiencies in the state's vaccine rollout Wednesday, stating, "We have work to do, and we know that."

Massachusetts has added another mass vaccination site as it attempts to rally from a slow start to the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Over 654,000 residents have already been vaccinated, according to Baker, and about 120,000 new appointments are expected to be made available this week, including the 55,000 that went live on Thursday.

Baker has said that dozens of community health centers are a vital part of this vaccine rollout. A public vaccination site opens Thursday at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Chelsea. The organization has committed to distributing doses equitably.

“For many people of color it’s important that the provider be someone that they consider to be a trusted part of their community," Baker said.

Pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS Health post appointments daily, totaling over 15,500 per week. Retail pharmacy sites like Stop & Shop, Hannaford and Topco sites including Wegmans, Big Y and Price Chopper post 4,600 appointments weekly. Pharmacy and grocery vaccination locations are marked with blue stars on the map.

Next week, 18 CVS locations in Massachusetts are slated to receive shipments as part of a national push to get doses of the coronavirus vaccine directly to pharmacies.