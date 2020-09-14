Local

5th Person Dies as Result of Coronavirus Outbreak Linked to Wedding in Maine

The Maine CDC said that 176 people in all have now contracted the virus as a result of the Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket, Maine

By Jake Levin

A fifth person has died in connection to a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a wedding in Maine last month, according to the state's Center for Disease Control.

The CDC said that 176 people in all have now contracted the virus as a result of the Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket, Maine, with four of the five deaths traced back to Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison -- over two hours away.

The wedding took place at the Big Moose Inn, which had its license suspended over safety violations by state officials. The license has since been reinstated.

