6 Arrested After Speeding Stolen SUV Crashes in Groton, Mass.

Six minors were arrested after crashing a stolen SUV in Groton, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, police said.

After escaping police in Shirley on Route 225 around 2 a.m., the SUV sped past a Groton police officer on the road at over 80 mph, according to the Groton Police Department.

As the SUV entered the town center, it crashed in the town's common near Pleasant and Market streets, police said. When the Groton officer found the crashed SUV, it was empty, but a witness called 911 saying they saw five or six people leave the vehicle and head towards Willowdale Road, police said.

Searching for the people in the SUV with help from police in Ayer, Shirley and Pepperell, Groton police found five people suspected to be involved in the crash, all under age, hiding behind a dental office on Main Street, with a sixth found on Willowdale Road.

The six, who weren't named, were being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and various motor vehicle charges.

No one was injured, police said.