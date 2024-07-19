6 charged with murder in Lynn shooting that killed 2 and hurt 5 last year

Six people have been charged with murder in a drive-by shooting that killed two last year in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests Thursday, more than 10 months after the shooting that killed 21-year-old Jandriel Heredia of Revere and 25-year-old Abraham Diaz of Lynn, leaving five others injured.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 2 at a gathering on Essex Street.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 25-year-old Justin Alba of Peabody has been arrested, as have five Lynn residents -- 20-year-old Darwin Batista, 22-year-old Yefferson Vallecillo Cambar, 21-year-old Abel Severino Reyes, 16-year-old Carlos Ramirez Corniel and 15-year-old Leonardo Espinoza. All are charged with two counts of murder. Alba, Batista, Vellecillo Cambar and Severino Reyes are also each facing a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

"The double homicide that occurred last year was incredibly tragic," Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said in a statement shared by the district attorney's office. "While nothing will replace the loss of Abraham Diaz and Jandriel Heredia or change how many lives were forever impacted by such heinous acts of violence, these charges are a meaningful step for the families as well as our entire community, which continues to deserve and demand peace."

