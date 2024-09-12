6 indicted on murder charges in Lynn shooting that killed 2 and hurt 5 last year

Six people have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed two people last year in Lynn, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2023, at a gathering on Essex Street, killing 21-year-old Jandriel Heredia of Revere and 25-year-old Abraham Diaz of Lynn. Five others were injured.

In July, the Essex County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of 25-year-old Justin Alba of Peabody and have five Lynn residents — 20-year-old Darwin Batista, 22-year-old Yefferson Vallecillo Cambar, 21-year-old Abel Severino Reyes, 16-year-old Carlos Ramirez Corniel and 15-year-old Leonardo Espinoza.

All six people are charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Corniel and Espinoza were indicted as youthful offenders, prosecutors said.

"The indictment of these six individuals represents a significant step in seeking justice for the victims in this case that deeply impacted our community," Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy said in a statement shared Wednesday by the district attorney's office.

