6 Shot, 1 Fatally During ‘Pretty Terrible Evening' of Violence in Boston

Six people were shot in three separate shootings around the city Sunday night, all within an hour-long period, according to police. One of the shooting victims has died.

Law enforcement officials pleaded with the public for their support, as police investigations get underway to look into these latest acts of violence to impact Boston's neighborhoods.

3 Shootings in Under 1 Hour

Between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday, there were three shootings in Boston, making for a "pretty terrible evening," in the words of Boston police commissioner Michael Cox. The shootings were in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park.

Police got a radio call around 9:10 p.m. for two people shot around 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan, according to a BPD news release. Officers responded and found two people that had been shot, police said. They were both taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead, according to police. The other victim is expected to be okay.

Of the six victims, one person is dead, one is critically injured, two others are expected to be OK, and there was no update on two victims' conditions.

Around 30 minutes later, at about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, so he could be treated for injuries that are being considered life-threatening, police said.

Then, at around 9:45 p.m., officers say they responded to 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park, where they found a man that had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. Just after 10 p.m., two men showed up to a local emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police believe they were victims from the Rosa Street shooting, and are both expected to recover.

Plea to the Public

"I don't know about you, but this is tough, this is getting tough to take, this is more than tough to take," Boston police commissioner Michael Cox said during a news conference late Sunday night. "Boston is a great city, but at this rate, if we don't get the public's support, things could change quickly."

Police are in the preliminary stages of their investigations and are processing multiple scenes at this time. No arrests have been made.

According to the commissioner, it's too early to say whether or not these were targeted shootings, or if they were related in any way.

Officials are urging anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or the anonymous CrimeStopper tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

"Having six people shot within an hour period, multiple locations throughout the city, is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is. Whether it's the worst crime period, or whether it's one of the better ones in our history," Cox said. "The only thing more troubling is that our phones aren't ringing off the hooks from people telling us what happened or what they might have seen or heard. We need the public's help and support on this."

Suffolk County District Attorney also spoke at the press conference Sunday night, who said it was a "difficult night."

"Nothing has a greater ability to tear apart our communities than gun violence. Nothing. And nothing has the ability to tear apart our communities faster than gun violence," Kevin Hayden said. "And tragically and unfortunately we are witnessing that here tonight."