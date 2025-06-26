6 teens injured, 1 critically, in serious crash in northeastern Maine

Six teens were injured, one of them critically, in a crash in northeastern Maine on Thursday afternoon.

Maine State Police said they responded to a request for assistance from the Washington County Sheriff's Office regarding a serious injury crash on Ridge Road in Robbinston around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they said they found a Chevrolet Trax in a ditch with substantial damage to the passenger side.

The driver of the SUV was identified by police as 19-year-old Aleksa Suddy, of Eastport. There were five others in the vehicle, including 19-year-old Tamara Sockabasin, of Perry, and four people under the age of 18 whose names were not released by police.

All six people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Three were then flown by medical helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where two of them are in serious condition and one is in critical. The other three people involved in the crash are expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details were released.