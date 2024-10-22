6 vehicles crash on I-95 at Route 3 exit ramp in Mass.

A pile-up crash on Interstate 95 left multiple people injured at the exit with Route 3 in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, police said.

Six vehicles collided on the northbound side of I-95, closing the ramp to Exit 51A, according to Massachusetts State Police.

They said there were multiple injuries, but none considered life-threatening.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, which kept the exit ramp closed for part of the evening rush.