6-year-old boy seriously injured in crash in Manchester, NH

A 6-year-old boy was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday, according to police.

Manchester police said they responded to the area of O'Malley Street in Elmwood Gardens around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a 6-year-old boy.

The child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries. Police said he is expected to live.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.