Dorchester

6-year-old boy severely burned at Boston school

Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra

A boy was rushed to the hospital after sustaining burn injuries at his school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said they responded to Henderson Elementary School on Dorchester Avenue for a report of a 6-year-old boy who had suffered severe burns.

The boy was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Authorities said the cause of the burns is unknown and that they are investigating what happened.

No further information was immediately available.

