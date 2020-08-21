Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Randolph

62-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured in Randolph Crash

The woman, from Dorchester, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital 

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Connecticut

A 62-year-old Boston woman was seriously injured and four others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 in Randolph, Massachusetts Friday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the woman was driving south in a Ford Explorer with four other passengers when she crossed into the far right lane near an exit.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 15 mins ago

Vehicle Strikes Person and Several Vehicles Before Crashing in Reading: Source

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Reduced Attendance Expected at Motorcycle Rally in New Hampshire

Police said the Explorer clipped the front end of a tractor-trailer in the right lane, at which point it rolled into an area between the road and exit.

The woman, from Dorchester, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.    

The four passengers, between 27 and 65 years old, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer had no apparent injuries.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.

This article tagged under:

RandolphMassachusetts State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us