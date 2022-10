A bicyclist who was hit by a car in South Burlington, Vermont over the weekend has died, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston, was hit during a crash that happened around noon Saturday on Hinesburg Road, the South Burlington Police Department told WPTZ.

First responders took Malavenda to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Vermont authorities have not identified anyone else involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.