New Hampshire

69-Year-Old Diver Dies in Lake Winnipesaukee

Foul play is not suspected in the diver's death, though the investigation is continuing, the New Hampshire Marine Patrol said

By Asher Klein

A diver in New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee died Sunday, despite his dive partner rendering CPR after bringing him to the surface, authorities said.

The man, who is 69, became unresponsive while diving with three others off Diamond Island in Gilford, according to the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

A fellow diver pulled the man to the surface, but was unable to get his partner out of the water, even with the help of another person, until the marine patrol arrived, officials said in a statement.

The dive partner and a marine patrol supervisor gave the diver CPR while he was brought to shore, where first responders helped treat him, but the stricken man died, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected in the diver's death, though the investigation is continuing. His name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

The marine patrol didn't say what was suspected in the diver's death.

