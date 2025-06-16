Massachusetts

69-year-old man killed in I-95 rollover crash in Attleborough

Attleborough fire officials have not released the name of the man who died on I-95 south

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Attleborough firefighters used extrication tools to free an injured man from the wreckage of a crash that took place on Interstate 95 south on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The 69-year-old man was later pronounced dead. (Attleborough Fire Department)
Attleborough Fire Department

One person has died following a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Attleborough, Massachusetts, Sunday night.

The Attleborough Fire Department says it responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash around 7:25 p.m. and found a car had left the roadway and landed on its side in the woods next to the highway, with the unconscious driver trapped inside.

Firefighters freed the 69-year-old man from the wreckage, and paramedics performed CPR while he was transported by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was inside the man's car during the crash. His name has not been released at this time.

It's not clear what caused his car to leave I-95 south and rollover into the woods. Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

