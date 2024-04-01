Massachusetts

6th-grade musician ‘over-the-moon excited' to meet Olivia Rodrigo's bassist before Boston show

Ruby Golden Tiger of Needham, Massachusetts, is a bass player and a big fan of Olivia Rodrigo; she met the Grammy winner's bassist, Moa Munoz, before Monday's show at the TD Garden

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Olivia Rodrigo is performing in Boston, and one young fan from Needham, Massachusetts, got to meet the superstar's bass player.

Sixth-grader Ruby Golden Tiger learned to play bass when she was 7, and she loves to play Rodrigo's music.

"I heard it, and immediately, I was like, 'I want to learn this,'" she said. "I love the sound of it and the shape of it, and I just knew."

With the Grammy-winner in town, Ruby got to meet Moa Munoz, who plays bass for Rodrigo.

"I am over-the-moon excited," Ruby told NBC10 Boston before the show.

Ruby's mom says it was a great experience, with the two bass players talking about music and their goals.

The young musician got to hold all Munoz's basses, as well.

Rodrigo is playing two sold-out shows at the TD Garden Monday and Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonNeedhamOlivia Rodrigo
