7 arrested during pro-Palestine rally at Brandeis, school says

Brandeis University says seven people were arrested Friday during a demonstration on campus in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The Boston Globe reported that the arrests were made at a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which came on the heels of the school's announcement that it would no longer support the campus chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine.

A school spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that the crowd "was chanting threats and harassing language."

According to the spokesperson, charges against those who were arrested include assault and battery on a police officer, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Campus police tried to dismiss the crowd after four orders were made for protesters to disperse, the school said.

The Globe noted that nearly 100 people took part in the protest. Some students told the newspaper they feared retribution "from the university and others for speaking out" and declined to give their names.

The names of the people who were arrested have not been released.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Waltham Police Department, but has not yet heard back.

The president of Brandeis' chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine said Tuesday that the group was caught off-guard by the school's announcement.

"We never got a heads-up that we were being investigated, we never met with anybody about the whole issue," said the chapter president, who spoke with NBC10 Boston anonymously.

"National SJP has called on its chapters to engage in conduct that supports Hamas in its call for the elimination of the only Jewish state in the world and its people," the school told NBC10 Boston at the time. "Such expression is not protected by Brandeis' principles of free speech."

Check back for more as this story develops.