7 cats – dead and alive – seized from NH condo; Owner charged with animal cruelty

A Londonderry, New Hampshire, man was arrested Wednesday on accusations of animal cruelty.

The Londonderry Police Department said their investigation into Robert Gerhold, 60, began in August 2023, when neighbors reported the smell of cat pee and a flea infestation at a set of condominiums on Holly Lane.

Gerhold was out on bail for a separate animal cruelty case, according to police, and the conditions included that he was not allowed to own animals.

When investigators executed a search warrant to investigate the new allegations, they found seven cats - five of them dead - inside the unit. Police said the living conditions were "less than adequate" and that the living cats had visible fleas crawling on them. there was no sign the cats were being treated for the fleas.

The dead cats were found in a container in the basement and also covered with fleas.

The cats were seized and Gerhold was charged with seven counts of animal cruelty. He was also charged with seven counts of breach of bail. He was arraigned Friday at Derry District Court.

