Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Raynham

7 Displaced By Raynham House Fire

Fire authorities say although the fire was mostly contained to the basement and first floor, the home sustained significant damage from fire, smoke and water and is uninhabitable

By Shauna Golden

fire truck firetruck generic
Shutterstock

Seven residents have been displaced after a fire that started in the basement burned through their home in Raynham, Massachusetts, Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire where multiple people were trapped inside a home on Hill Street around 5:30 a.m., authorities said. Prior to their arrival, other members of the household were able to rescue the mother and child from the basement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Three of the seven residents were taken to a local area hospital for evaluation, according to authorities. No firefighters were injured.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 10 mins ago

Manchester Police Discover Human Remains Near Rail Trail

Weather 2 hours ago

Summertime Warmth Possible Mid-Week

Fire authorities say although the fire was mostly contained to the basement and the first floor, the home sustained significant damage from fire, smoke and water and is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Raynham Fire and Police Departments, as well as State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office.

This article tagged under:

RaynhamMassachusettshouse fireRaynham Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us